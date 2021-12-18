Phore Price Hits $0.0431 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $2,459.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005549 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042758 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.00422085 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,729,403 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

