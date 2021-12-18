Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.15

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.15 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.81). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.82), with a volume of 233,314 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.15.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.