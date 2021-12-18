Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 25.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Phreesia by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.