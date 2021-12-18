PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Head to Head Review

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

This table compares PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.28 -$23.95 million ($0.17) -12.76 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHX Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.