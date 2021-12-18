PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99,911.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $99,911.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

