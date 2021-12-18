Pillar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $197,819.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

