PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

