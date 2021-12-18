PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 587,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 165,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,605. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

