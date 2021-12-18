Pinkcoin Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $805,580.32 and $3,100.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00279083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008372 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,533,416 coins and its circulating supply is 433,272,980 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

