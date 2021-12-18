Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

