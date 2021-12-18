Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 8,869 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 309.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 221.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 593,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,908,000 after acquiring an additional 408,460 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 257.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 358.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

