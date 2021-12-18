Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $236.68 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $236.68 million and $1.31 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.00336387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00140309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00087275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,952,889 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.