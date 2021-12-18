Pizza Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $733,953.11 and $155,533.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00153756 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00553575 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

