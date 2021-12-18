Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) vs. Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head to Head Review

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plains GP and Guardforce AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $23.29 billion 0.08 -$568.00 million ($0.22) -44.05 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.52 N/A N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains GP.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP -0.12% -0.39% -0.16% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plains GP and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 1 4 6 0 2.45 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plains GP presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Plains GP’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Plains GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plains GP beats Guardforce AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment consists of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment consists of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment consists of storage of inventory during contango market conditions and the seasonal storage of NGL, purchase of NGL from producers, refiners, processors and other marketers, extraction of NGL from gas processed at the facilities. Plains GP Holdings LP was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

