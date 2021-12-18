Playcent Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $32,273.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

