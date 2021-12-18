PlotX (PLOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $149,692.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $149,692.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

