PlotX (PLOT) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $149,692.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

