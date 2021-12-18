Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,169,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.