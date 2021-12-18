Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.73

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.73 and traded as high as $33.05. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,573 shares of company stock worth $58,918. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

