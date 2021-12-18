Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $37.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.98 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.59 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.