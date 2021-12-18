Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $37.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.98 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.59 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

