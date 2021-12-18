Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PLRTF remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

