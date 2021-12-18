PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMVC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 4,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,062. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

