PolkaBridge (PBR) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.88 Million

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $37.41 million and $3.88 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolkaBridge has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.87 or 1.00085571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 82,893,916 coins and its circulating supply is 37,893,916 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

Buying and Selling PolkaBridge

