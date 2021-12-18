Polkadex Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.84 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $11.29 or 0.00024075 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

