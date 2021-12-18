Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $385,667.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

