PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.33

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $1.03 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.13 or 0.08361785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.75 or 0.99786382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

