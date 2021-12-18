Polychain Monsters Price Tops $8.19 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $8.19 or 0.00017484 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $27.91 million and $2.06 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

