Polymath Market Cap Achieves $447.50 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $447.50 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00318091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

