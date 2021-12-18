PolypuX (PUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,284.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 16% higher against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $25,787.05 and $3,284.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

