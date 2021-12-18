Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,052,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,756,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Poste Italiane stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

