Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,052,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,756,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Poste Italiane stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $14.46.
About Poste Italiane
