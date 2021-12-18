PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $525.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.67 or 0.08432903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00317935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.88 or 0.00928330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00075204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.00390315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00267303 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,144,116 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

