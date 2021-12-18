Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.45. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,761 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

