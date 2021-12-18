PowerPool (CVP) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003035 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $51.26 million and $10.21 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007269 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,134,686 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

