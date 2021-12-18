PowerTrade Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $2.29 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

