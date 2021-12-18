PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in PPG Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.