PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group reported sales of $273.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,365 shares of company stock worth $1,595,324 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $47.36 on Friday. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

