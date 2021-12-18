Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

TSE:PD opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$535.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.56. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$19.99 and a 12-month high of C$62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

