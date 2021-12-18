President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,380,651 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £41.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.

About President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

