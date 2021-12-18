Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.93

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.93 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.87). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.98), with a volume of 318,131 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £9.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.49.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

