PRIZM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $444,399.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $444,399.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001594 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12,758.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,921,921,474 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

