Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PDEX opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

