Project Inverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,425.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $500,602.33 and $173,425.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

