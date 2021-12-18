Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $66,545.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104911 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,788,005,180 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,914,379 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

