Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $165.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

