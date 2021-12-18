Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $161.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

