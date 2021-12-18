Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $15.25 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $15.25 or 0.00032727 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $250.82 million and $14.26 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007550 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

