ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 37.3% in November

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $150.80 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $183.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 43.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

