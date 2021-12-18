ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €19.50 ($21.91) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.