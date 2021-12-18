Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

