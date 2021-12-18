Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0226

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $3.44 million and $1,375.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

